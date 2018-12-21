Video of deadly Wisconsin explosion released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUN PRAIRIE, Utah — Authorities in Wisconsin have released new dashcam video showing a deadly explosion back in July.

You can see where emergency crews were standing near an evacuated zone of downtown Sun Prairie, Wisconsin when the blast rocks the area.

Debris shoots into the air as people run to take cover.

One firefighter died and several others were injured in the incident.

Officials say the explosion happened after a private contractor hit a natural gas main.

Cory Barr, a 34-year-old volunteer firefighter, was killed.

Barr co-owned one of the businesses destroyed by the blast.