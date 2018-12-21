Up to 30,000 people expected at Salt Lake City Airport Friday as busy holiday weekend begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Officials expect up to 30,000 people will pass through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, kicking off a busy weekend of travel ahead of Christmas.

Crowds are expected again Saturday and Sunday, and airport personnel urge travelers to be mindful about what they pack.

"If you bring something in your carry-on that's not allowed, that just delays everyone else getting through the security checkpoint quickly, so it's always a good idea to check their website and make sure that you're carrying appropriate items," said Nancy Volmer, an airport spokeswoman.

Visit the TSA website for specific details about security procedures and prohibited items.

The crowds should slacken somewhat Monday and on Christmas Day, but the pace will pick up again on Wednesday as people start their return journeys.