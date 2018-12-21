University of Utah study suggests dust threatens ‘Greatest Snow on Earth’

SALT LAKE CITY — Research conducted by the University of Utah indicates dust may be threatening the “Greatest Snow on Earth.”

In a study published in Environmental Research Letters Friday, researchers write that the presence of dust accelerates the rate at which snow melts.

Geography professor McKenzie Skiles is the lead author of the study, which focused on a plot of land in Alpine, Utah.

“Like wearing a black shirt on a hot day, anything that darkens the snow surface—such as dust—will absorb more sunlight and accelerate melting,” a press release regarding the study states.

For the plot in Alpine, researchers determined about 50% of the total dust it received came from a single dust storm on April 13, 2017. The additional sunlight absorbed as a result of the dust caused the snow to melt a week earlier.

The team used computer modeling to determine the origin of the dust and said winds brought some of the dust from “hot spots” in Great Salt Lake’s dry lake bed.

The study called such hot spots a relatively new source of dust due to historically low lake levels.

“What’s important about the Great Salt Lake is that there are no water rights, no policy to maintain lake levels,” Sikes wrote in the press release. “As the lake declines, dust events are projected to become more frequent. Anything that impacts snowmelt could have economic and hydrologic consequences. And now one of the dust source regions is right next door. Could we could do something about it by enacting policy that maintains a minimum lake level?”

Click here for more on the research and findings from University of Utah.