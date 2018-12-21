× Southbound Bangerter closed at 11800 South due to 5-vehicle crash

RIVERTON, Utah — Southbound Bangerter Highway is closed at 11800 South after at least one person was critically injured in a 5-vehicle crash.

Unified Police state five vehicles were involved in the crash at 12600 South. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said at least one person was critically injured in the crash, but no further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.