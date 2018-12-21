× South Salt Lake Police warn public of phone scam involving department’s main line

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Police Department warned the public Friday, saying their number had been used in a recent “spoofing” scam.

The department said in a press release that police discovered the department’s main line was being used in a scam that lured people into sending money to bail a family member out of jail.

The scam is known as “spoofing,” where a suspect makes it appear as if they are calling from a specific number.

Police said, “The scam works like this: The crook calls someone, and the main South Salt Lake Police Department number pops up on the victim’s caller ID. They then tell the victim that their loved one has been arrested and needs money for bail or a lawyer.”

The press release stated that the South Salt Lake Police Department never uses calls to solicit money from the public.

Anyone who has received calls similar to what was described above or believes they may have been a victim of this scam can call police at (801) 412-3600.