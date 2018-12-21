Snow may come to Utah on Christmas as 3 storm fronts take aim at the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- Several storms are on their way to Utah, with snow expected to arrive in Northern Utah Friday night, and there may be a possibility of a white Christmas Tuesday.

Areas north of Ogden were hit by snow showers Friday evening at around 6 p.m.

Northern valleys, including Box Elder County as Cache County and the Wasatch Front, were forecasted to get a trace of snow to an inch Friday evening. East benches could see upwards of two inches of snow, while mountain valleys could see one to three inches. Northern Utah mountains could get anywhere from three to six inches Friday.

An additional storm was forecasted to hit Northern Utah Saturday night or Sunday morning as well. A larger storm could hit northern and central Utah Monday or Tuesday, bringing the possibility of a white Christmas.

