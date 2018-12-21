See what’s waiting for you at ZooLights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a whole lot new at Utah's Hogle Zoo this year -- in ZooLights.

There are 10 life-sized animal-shaped lanterns across zoo grounds. These lanterns were built specifically for Hogle Zoo.

Santa Claus is also spending some time at the zoo through Christmas Eve to get your last minute wish list.

Don't forget about making s'mores. You'll find everything you need... graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate and even the fire!

There's other yummy food in the bistro -- you can top it off with hot chocolate.

ZooLights runs every night in December (but not on Christmas night). ZooLights is also open on New Year's Eve with a countdown to the new year at 9:00 p.m.

For more information please visit: hoglezoo.org.