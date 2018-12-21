President Trump tweets plan for border wall amid fears of partial government shutdown
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to unveil a drawing of what he called a “Steel Slat Barrier” for the border separating the U.S. and Mexico.
The image Trump tweeted showed spikes at the top of the fence:
Trump told House Republicans Thursday he would refuse to accept a stop-gap measure that did not include funds for a border wall.
The Senate voted Friday to see if there’s enough support to advance a spending bill, which included $5 billion for Trump’s promise of a border wall.
If the spending bill is not passed a partial government shutdown would occur when funding expires for some federal agencies at midnight Friday night.
