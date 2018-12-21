× Police: Man attempts to kidnap 7-year-old in Provo who was waiting for the school bus

PROVO, Utah — Provo police said they are investigating an attempted kidnapping after a boy was approached by a stranger at a school bus stop in a car with no license plates, and offered him a ride.

Det. Nick Dupaix with the Provo Police Department said that Thursday morning at around 8 a.m., a 7-year-old boy was waiting for a school bus at a stop near 1860 W. Center St. when a vehicle pulled up.

The boy stated that a man, who was possibly Hispanic, offered him a ride to school, Dupaix said, but the boy said no.

Dupaix said that while the incident was happening, the boy’s bus pulled up, and the bus driver noticed that the man who was talking to the boy was not a member of his family.

The driver tried to box the car in with his box, but the car got away, police said.

Dupaix stated that the car the suspect was driving was possibly a 2002-06 silver Honda Accord, but it had no plates on it.

School resource officers and detectives are working to see if they can get a better description of the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Provo Police Department at (801) 852-6210.