This could be your new favorite holiday recipe.

Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan joined us with a delicious, moist chocolate cake recipe. It is topped with a thick peppermint glaze, and finished with chunks of Ghirardelli peppermint bark squares and crushed candy canes. If you love chocolate and peppermint, this recipe is for you!

Peppermint Bark Chocolate Bundt Cake

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 4 ounce box chocolate pudding mix

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

1/2 cup hot water

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chocolate chips

Peppermint Chocolate Glaze

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

3 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

Toppings

Crushed peppermint candy canes

Chopped Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Squares

Preheat oven to 350.

In a electric mixing bowl, combine the cocoa powder, sugar, flour, baking soda, baking powder, and chocolate pudding. Next, add in the vegetable oil, eggs, hot water, sour cream, and vanilla and beat until well combine. Remove from mixer and fold in chocolate chips.

Grease the bundt pan well. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 50-60 minutes, until the toothpick comes out clean.

For the Glaze:

In a medium bowl, mix together the powdered sugar, cocoa powder, milk and peppermint extract until smooth. You should get a nice drip when you lift the spoon.

After the cake has cooled, top with peppermint glaze, and finish with chopped Ghirardelli pieces and crushed candy canes.

For more information, please visit: myownmealplan.blogspot.com.