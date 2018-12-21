× Murray police seek suspect in vehicle theft, crash on I-15

MURRAY, Utah — Police in Murray released a surveillance still Friday of a suspect who they said stole a car and crashed it on I-15.

The suspect appeared in the still to be a white male in his 20’s or 30’s with a beard, wearing an orange hoodie, sweatpants and a blue knit hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call the Murray Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case 18C024253.

Details regarding when the vehicle theft and crash occurred were not available at the time of this report.

The still of the suspect can be seen below: