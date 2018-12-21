× Longtime Washington County Fair director let go over ‘communication breakdown’

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The longtime director of the Washington County Fair won’t be returning next year due what one County Commissioner has described as a “communication breakdown,” St. George News reports.

Wendy Sandberg, who has been involved with the county fair for 30 years and has been its director since 1997, issued a press release to St. George News detailing how she says she was “forced out” of her long-held position.

Sandberg said she was notified by the County Commission Dec. 10 that they wouldn’t be renewing her contract for 2019. She pointed to a difference of opinion with Commissioner Victor Iverson over the future of the fair as a reason for her dismissal.

The news came in the wake of a meeting between Iverson and Sandberg in September. Sandberg said she thought the meeting was going to be an assessment of the 2018 fair. Instead, Sandberg said that Iverson, who is the commissioner assigned to oversee the county fair, came into the meeting with “a list of mandated changes” to be implemented for the 2019 fair.

