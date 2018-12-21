Let’s find Grub a forever home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grub's former family was homeless and was staying at the homeless shelter, so they couldn't keep him.

When Hearts4Paws got him, they immediately knew he needed some serious medical attention. They say he had some of the worst teeth they've ever seen and very bad breath!

He had dental work (17 or 18 teeth pulled at one time) and he's healing now and becoming more outgoing and showing his cute personality more.

He doesn't bark but he does do a cute little sound, described as seal sounds, when he needs to go out.

Grub is a Yorkiepoo (a mix between a Yorkie and a poodle) so he is hypoallergenic and doesn't shed.

He loves children and is good with other dogs. He lights up and gets excited when he sees children and would love it if somebody was home during the day.

His medical bills cost over $350 and they're hoping for a $300 donation for his adoption to cover some of the expenses.

There are only a few days left to get your taxable donation in before the end of the year. All donations to Hearts4Paws go to help them cover medical expenses of their pets.

For more information on Grub, please visit: hearts4paws.org.