Have you heard about all the benefits of tea?

Are you a tea lover? Then you probably believe that there are many benefits of the popular drink.

Becky Rosenthal from Creek Tea joined us with a look at some of the different teas and what she says they can do.

Teas to keep us calm:

Rose Tea helps to fight depression and can fight infections and clean the liver.

Chamomile has been used as a natural remedy to reduce inflammation, decrease anxiety and treat insomnia

Lemon Balm is an herb in the mint family. Many people believe lemon balm has calming effects so they drink it for anxiety. It can also help control sleep problems and restlessness.

Teas made with lemongrass, ginger, lemon balm, sage or lemon verbena serve as anti-viral sore-throat soothers.

green tea has many antioxidants.

Peppermint tea is sometimes referred to as "the stomach healer" because it is known to soothe man stomach ailments. It also helps to speed and ease digestion and is also thought to relieve pain and discomfort from gas and bloating.

You can find more information at creektea.com.