SALT LAKE CITY — Foster children throughout Utah received some personalized Christmas gifts delivered by airmen with Hill Air Force Base.

Earlier this month, more than 100 airmen spent the day delivering more than 1,100 presents to foster families who are caring for 379 children in Salt Lake County.

This was the 11th year of HAFB's participation in Utah Foster Care's Santa Brigade, which honors specific gift requests from children in foster care.