Give yourself the gift of younger-looking skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are here and that means get-togethers, cocktail parties and seeing all of your families and friends. We all want to look and feel our best, so Angie Winegar joined The PLACE to show us an easy way to get rid of under eye bags and wrinkles.

It's called Plexaderm and it can work in minutes. The main ingredient is naturally derived from shale rock and it creates an invisible layer that visibly tightens and smooths the surface of your skin without injections, without any prescription, without any real effort!

The results are very dramatic and right now all our viewers can take advantage of the Plexaderm Holiday Special for up to 50 percent off with free shipping.

Order yours by going to Plexaderm.com or give them a call NOW at 1-800-668-0704.