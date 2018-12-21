Fast Cars Friday: Maserati

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's Fast Cars Friday is a 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso.

It has a 3.9L Twin Turbo V6 engine and is an ZF 8-speed automatic with 7 dedicated shift modes and a manual mode. It has electric power-assist speed-sensing steering with double wishbone front suspension with air springs and multi-link rear suspension with air springs.

Inside it's all about luxury with a genuine wood instrument panel and genuine wood door panels and console and chrome interior accents and leather upholstered dashboard.

The front seats are ventilated and made with premium drilled leather upholstery.

There is a heated genuine leather and wood steering wheel.

In the glovebox and in the door bins there are refrigerated/ cold boxes.

This Maserati comes with 2 LCD monitors in front and 14 Harmon/Kardon speakers with a loaded entertainment center.

Don't forget about safety - it has side impact beams, curtain 1st and 2nd row airbags, dual stage driver and passenger seat-mounted airbags, a blind spot sensor, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and low tire pressure warning.

See the Maserati Levante GranLusso at Ken Garff's showroom at 198 East 500 South, Salt Lake City or visit MaseratiSales.com for more information.