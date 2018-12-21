BYU rolls over Western Michigan 49-18 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE — BYU scored 35 unanswered points after trailing by three at halftime and defeated Western Michigan 49-18 Friday afternoon in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday.

BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson, the game’s MVP, completed all 18 passes he threw and finished with 317 yards and four touchdowns.

His 18 straight completions is a BYU record in a single game and the second-most consecutive completions in bowl history, behind only Georgia’s Mike Bobo, who had 19 against Wisconsin in the 1998 Outback Bowl.

Boise-area native Tanner Mangum replaced Wilson with seven minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and received a nice round of applause from the pro-BYU crowd. He threw a 41-yard pass to Dylan Collie to set up BYU’s seventh TD, a 1-yard run by Brayden El-Bakri.