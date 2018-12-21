Active weather may complicate travel, increase chances for a white Christmas in parts of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A series of storms are arriving in Utah, bringing a quick push of valley rain and mountain snow Friday morning.

There will be a break in precipitation Friday afternoon before another storm arrives Friday night, which is when that valley rain may turn into snow. While snow is possible in the valleys, accumulations will be light if they occur at all.

Temperatures will dip into the 20s overnight.

Active weather is expected off and on between now and Christmas, and those storms may complicate travel on Utah's roads. Watch Fox 13 for the latest forecast.

Air quality ranges from green to yellow through Saturday in the most recent forecast, click here for the latest on air quality and details on solid fuel burning action days.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.