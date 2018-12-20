× U of U training Sundance Film Fest crews for emergency situations

SALT LAKE CITY – Health experts from the University of Utah are training Sundance Film Festival employees to be ready in case of an emergency.

The university hosted a “Stop the Bleed” course for 120 Sundance employees Wednesday.

The class teaches some basic first aid and how to treat some traumatic injuries.

U of U Health experts say it’s important to empower people with first aid knowledge so they’re ready when emergencies happen.

“When you have a lot of people coming from all over the world to attend these amazing events, you should always be prepared for emergencies and make sure you provide the best atmosphere for other patrons,” Noman Khan said, with University of Utah Health.

Zach Robinson, U of U Health trauma outreach coordinator, said having people on the scene who are ready to immediately help in an emergency can be the lifesaving difference.

“In the trauma world, we realize that this is a situation that could be very stressful, it can be scary,” Robinson said. “By doing the class and coming up, talking to the volunteers, we hope to empower them and arm them with tools to help people help save lives.”

The “Stop the Bleed” program was created after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.