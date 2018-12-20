Tips to stay safe this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're in the thick of the holiday season and Craig Swapp from Craig Swapp & Associates joined us with reminders about holiday safety.

He says one of the more obvious safety risks that occurs is fire-related damages and injuries. People are using more electricity with holiday lights, fireplaces, using candles etc. The American Red Cross says that 47,000 fires happen during the winter holidays. So what can you do? Check to make sure holiday light cords aren't frayed or broken. Also, limit three items to an extension cord.

Another issue is Christmas trees catching fire. People are enthralled with having a live tree, but then forget to water it. A dried-out tree just needs a spark to cause major problems.

Also, be aware of candles. It doesn't take much for a child or pet to knock a candle over and start a fire. Keep lit candles within your sight and never unattended. Put them out of the reach of kids or pets.

You see a lot of people putting lights or decorations up using ladders. In order to prevent slip and fall potential, make sure the ladder is on a secure and level piece of ground. Instead of trying to reach too far away on a ladder, it's best to move the ladder to the desired work location.

You should always have an emergency kit in your vehicle. Stock it with the obvious essentials: a blanket, a flashlight, a first-aid kit and especially a bag of sand or cat litter to help with traction if you get stuck in the show.

It's important to have snow tires or snow chains on vehicles. That can help prevent accidents. Also slow down during winter road conditions.

