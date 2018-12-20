× Residents displaced after apartment fire in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Residents of an apartment in Spanish Fork were displaced after a fire broke out Wednesday.

The Spanish Fork Fire Department responded to a 4-plex of apartment units near 900 East and 500 North Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was primarily contained to one unit, but the other three sustained some smoke damage.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

Spanish Fork City, the Red Cross and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are coordinating on assistance for the displaced individuals, according to the fire department.