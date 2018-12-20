× Police: man arrested after he claims he rammed a school bus repeatedly to escape ‘Satan’

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Police arrested a man Tuesday after he intentionally rammed a school bus with 20 children on it, then forced the driver of another car to take him to an LDS temple.

Police arrested 40-year-old Brant Diediker and booked him into jail on 29 charges, most of which involved aggravated assault. The bus driver told police, according to a probable cause statement, that Diediker had rammed the bus twice from the rear within a three-block period before the final collision. None of the children aboard were harmed.

According to the probable cause statement from Diediker’s arrest, a witness saw Diediker exit his vehicle after he rammed into the school bus the final time and approach other vehicles. Diediker allegedly tried to open the driver’s door of one vehicle and struck the driver’s side window of another vehicle with his fists and elbow.

Finally, Diediker entered the passenger door of a third vehicle and ordered the driver to drive him to “the temple.” The driver of the third vehicle drove Diediker to the American Fork LDS temple.

A witness following the carjacked vehicle with Diediker inside told police Diediker exited the truck and ran onto temple grounds.

When police contacted Diediker, according to the probable cause statement, Diediker told police that he struck the bus to get away from “Satan,” and admitted to striking the bus intentionally.

During their investigation, the probable cause statement said police found dab and a pen used to smoke dab; a urine analysis showed that Diediker tested positive for THC, the psychoactive chemical in dab.

Diediker is currently being held in the Utah County Jail.