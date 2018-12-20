Perfect Flat Iron Steaks

* 2 beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each)
* Steak rub or your favorite seasoning (i.e. Montreal Steak Seasoning)
Season steaks with prepared steak seasoning. Generously spray large nonstick skillet. Preheat skillet over medium heat. Place steaks in skillet; cook 11 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
Remove steaks from skillet; keep warm.
Serve with prepared couscous and your favorite vegetable.
Cook's Tip: You may need to cut Flat Iron steaks in half if your steak is greater than 8 ounces.
Recipe courtesy of Jacob Schmidt