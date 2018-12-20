Organ transplant recipients hang ornaments to thank their donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The "Yes Utah" donor registry held an event Tuesday to allow recipients of organ donations to say thank you to their donors.

At the event, organ donation recipients wrote tributes to their donors on bauble-shaped ornaments, which were placed on a special Christmas tree at Midtown Plaza in Salt Lake City.

Gerri Osman, who lost her son Sebastian in an auto-pedestrian accident, told FOX 13 organ donations are needed and appreciated every day.

"When you lose a loved one, you can't reverse what happened. You can't bring that loved one back. You're kind of at the mercy of that situation and being able to be given that opportunity to honor Sebastian's choice [to be an organ donor] has been such a positive impact," Osman said.