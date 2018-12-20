How to Connect with Kids to Stop Social Isolation during the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McKinley Withers, Jordan School District's Health & Wellness Specialist, stopped by with the following information about preventing social isolation over the holidays:

• Social isolation negatively impacts a person's physical and emotional health

• Social isolation is different from being "shy" or "introverted" and even "shy" people or "introverts" need to have supportive social connections

• Social health, including quality relationships and social integration, is the best predictor of improved health, mental health, and longevity

• There is no exact answer about what may be causing specific mental health struggles - it's always a combination of individual biological, psychological, and social differences

• We can do something about our mental health and understanding our basic needs is fundamental in knowing how to support yourself and loved ones: food, water, rest, safety, connection, and confidence are some of our most fundamental needs

• The little things make a big difference in our health and wellness: sleep, diet, and exercise habits

• What you think will make you happier is often wrong - humans are bad at predicting what will make us happy

• Talking about struggle does not create struggle, it's okay to ask questions and check in, especially if you recognize warning signs of suicide

• Set a New Year's resolution to increase connectedness for yourself and for your family! That would be the most important change you could make for your and your family's wellbeing

Connecting With Your Kids:

Hold weekly family activities. Manage your child's screen time. Get your child involved in social activities. Encourage new hobbies.

For more information, visit wellness.jordandistrict.org.