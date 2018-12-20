How Power Swabs Work to Whiten Teeth in 5 Minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The peppermint mochas and holiday glasses of wine are great for Christmas spirit, but apparently, bad for teeth!

Lifestyle Consultant/Lifestyle Expert Angie Winegar stopped by with a secret to protecting and whitening your teeth this holiday season.

Power Swabs is a whitening system that only takes 5 minutes to apply.

She talked about the "Would You Rather" study, where Power Swabs asked a panel of people how much more attractive a person is with a whiter smile.

"We digitally altered these two pictures to replicate the typical stains caused by drinking coffee, tea, or red wine. 100% of the women we interviewed said the man on the right was more attractive and has substantially better odds of being kissed by a loved one. The men we interviewed said the same thing when we showed this image," she said.

She added, "this just demonstrates how important it is to give your smile a boost, and by using Power Swabs you can have an average of 2 shades whiter teeth in just 5 minutes, and 6 shades whiter in 7 days."

Yellow stained teeth can make you look older...even unhealthy.

Angie said, "People spend a fortune on looking good. You can go to the doctor to make your wrinkles disappear, but if your teeth are still yellow, that`s all people will see. Power Swabs is a revolutionary new product that can whiten your teeth in just 5 minutes, visibly taking years off your appearance."

She added that the stains in your coffee cup are the same as what`s on your teeth.

"Power Swabs, this amazingly simple little product uses new patented technology that removes the stains first, and then whitens your teeth. So the stains are gone, not just covered up."

Unlike other systems Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns and veneers.

Angie said, "Speaking of coffee, I use their 'Stain Out Quick Stick' every morning when I`m traveling. It really helps keep my teeth looking clean and white after my morning cup when I`m on the road. Today - December 20, 2018 - we`re going to include one for free with every order."

"Power Swabs is a 7-day system. So you do this for a week and the results can last up to 6 months. Power Swabs really gives you a long-lasting bright and white smile. AND unlike dieting and exercising these results come quick and they last with very little maintenance."

Angie talked about the following benefits of using Power Swabs:

-Power Swabs is as easy as brushing your teeth and causes zero to absolutely minimal sensitivity.

-You don`t need to spend hundreds of dollars on a visit to the dentist to get that professionally whitened look anymore.

-Power Swabs can be done from the comfort of your own home.

-Most importantly Power Swabs can get your teeth 2 shades whiter in 5 minutes and 6 shades whiter in one week...taking years off your appearance.

You can order by calling 1-800-664 2796 or go online to powerswabs.com.

Angie said, "We have a Holiday special offer today - December 20, 2018 - for The Place viewers. If you call right now, you can take advantage of Power Swabs amazing 40% off special with free shipping."