Grinch’s Roast Beef & Grinch’s Who Hash

Chef Jeff Jackson joined us with a couple of recipes that will even make Grinches happy.

Grinch`s Roast Beast

Ingredients

5-6 lb bone-in ribeye roast

¼ c. brown sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tbsp paprika

2 tsp pepper

2 tsp kosher salt

3 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp butter

2 tbsp garlic, minced

1 15oz can diced tomatoes

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

½ c. beef broth

1 can rootbeer

Directions

1. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, paprika, salt, pepper and olive oil, to form a paste. Rub the paste over the roast and put in the fridge at least 1 hour to marinate.

2. Preheat oven to 375. In a heavy bottomed pot with an oven safe lid, put in 1 or 2 tbsp of canola oil over med-high heat. Once the oil is hot, brown the roast on all sides. Add the butter, garlic, tomatoes, herbs, beef broth and root beer. Cover and place in the oven for about 2 hours.

3. Remove from the oven and transfer the roast to a serving dish to rest. While the roast rests, strain the cooking liquid, then return the liquid to the pan and simmer until it reduces by half.

4. Slice the roast and serve with the pan sauce.

Grinch`s Who Hash

Ingredients

1 lb maple sausage

1 md. Onion chopped

3 c. diced red potatoes, skin on

1 c. diced carrot

1 c. diced parsnip

4 tbsp butter

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

½ c. chicken broth

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp pepper

Directions

1. In a large, heavy bottomed pan, brown the sausage over med-high heat. Drain and remove from the pan.

2. In the same pan, melt the butter with the oil over medium heat. Add the potatoes, onion, carrot and parsnip. Cook 15 to 20 minutes or until browned and tender. Stir in the cooked sausage, chicken broth, herbs, garlic, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Simmer 5 minutes then serve.

For more great recipes, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.