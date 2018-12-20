× Bright sunlight blamed after car hits pole, second car hits responding fire truck in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — No one was seriously injured when a car smashed into a fire truck in Salt Lake City Thursday, and officials say bright sunlight is partly to blame.

There were a pair of crashes near 2450 East Parleys Way Thursday morning.

In the first crash a driver veered off the road and struck a power pole and reported the sun was in his or her eyes.

Emergency crews parked fire truck near the scene of that crash to warn other drivers, but another driver slammed into the back of the fire truck.

That driver also blamed the sunlight.

There were no serious injuries in connection with either crash.

Det. Michael Ruff of Salt Lake City Police said the incidents serve as an important reminder to be alert.

“Make sure you move over for emergency vehicles,” Ruff said. “If the sun is in your eyes: slow down, make sure your windshield is clear, make sure you can see. Take that extra couple seconds to get where you’re going so you get there safely.”