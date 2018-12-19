× Woman dies in custody in Uintah County; death believed to be ‘self-inflicted’

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman was found dead after five days in jail in Uintah County, and authorities believe her death was “self-inflicted.”

According to a press release, 30-year-old Julia Keebler of Jensen, Utah was found unresponsive in her cell at the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office’s Correctional Facility in Vernal.

Jensen was found Tuesday and rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m

“The investigation into the cause of death is on-going, but it appears to be self-inflicted,” the press release states.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Fox 13 News does not generally cover incidents believed to be suicide unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as an inmate dying while in custody.

Keebler was incarcerated for five days prior to her death on a theft charge. The release states she had just returned to the jail from a court hearing and was found unresponsive a short time later.

No further details about Keebler’s death have been released.

The sheriff’s office has requested a death investigation from the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Taskforce, which is composed of agents from numerous police agencies as well as the Utah Attorney General’s office.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.