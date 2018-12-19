Valley rain and mountain snow in forecast for Utah Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak storm will bring some precipitation to Utah Wednesday and may improve air quality.

Light snow accumulations are possible in the mountains. Valley areas will see light rain with the possibility of some snow.

Most of the precipitation is expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon, making for clear and cold weather overnight.

Patchy fog is possible Thursday morning and air quality is expected to worsen as the day continues.

The most recent forecast from the Department of Environmental Quality shows mandatory and voluntary action for a handful of counties in northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday.

