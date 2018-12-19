UTA releases video from bus crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority has released a video showing the moment one of its buses slid out of its lane in Little Cottonwood Canyon earlier this month.

The video shows the bus entering an oncoming lane of traffic and colliding with a BMW near the Tanner Flats area on December 9. The driver of the BMW was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and a concussion.

According to Unified Police, a Land Rover was also involved in the crash. The Land Rover's occupants—a family on their way to skiing lessons—walked away from the crash with headaches and bruises.

No passengers were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Police said the roads weren’t icy at the time, but that the bus driver was going too fast for the conditions.

“Buses aren’t meant to go around corners that fast,” said Det. Ken Hansen with Unified Police.