University of Utah to release findings, recommendations from review of Lauren McCluskey murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The results and recommendations from an independent review into the murder of Lauren McCluskey on the University of Utah campus will be released Wednesday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. MT Wednesday, and Fox 13 News will stream the event live on our website and on Facebook.

According to the University, the independent team conducting the review into the case will present their findings as well as their recommendations for moving forward.

U of U President Ruth V. Watkins will then present the university's formal response to the review.

Lauren McCluskey was shot and killed on the U of U campus by a man she previously dated briefly. That man lied to her about his age, his criminal history and his status as a sex offender.

University of Utah Police's handling of the case has drawn scrutiny. McCluskey had reported the man's behavior to police more than a week prior to her death.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.