The LDS Film Festival has doubled from 24 hours to 48

The LDS Film Festival was founded in 2001 to showcase LDS filmmaking.

It has grown to thousands of visitors every year and is now expanding due to popularity. This year it will be 48 hours, instead of 24 hours.

Over the years the festival has awarded more than $45,000 in cash prizes and gives filmmakers the opportunity to network with others in the industry.

There are short films, short documentaries, music videos, animations and more.

The LDS Film Festival runs February 27 - March 2, 2019 at Scera Center for the Arts.

For more information, please visit: ldsfilmfestival.org.