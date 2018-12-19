Stocking Stuffers and Last-Minute Gifts from City Creek Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bianca Lyon with City Creek Center says they have everything you need for anyone on your list for your holiday shopping. For added convenience, City Creek Center has extended hours for the holidays. City Creek Center is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. now until Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 and will be open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Morgan Jewelers: One of City Creek Center`s newest tenants, Morgan Jewelers has been part of the Utah community for more than 100 years. Morgan Jewelers will meet all of your jewelry needs, with a wide selection of women's and men's rings, bracelets, pendants, chains, watches and more.

Athleta: Athleta offers a variety of activewear and lifestyle collections divided into sports categories such as yoga and studio, training, running and swim. Additionally, they also carry the Athleta Girl line, which is for girls ages 6 to 14.

Anthropologie: Anthropologie offers an assortment of women's apparel and accessories, home furnishings, décor, gifts and more.

PAPYRUS: PAPYRUS offers a fabulous selection of gifts, greeting cards, custom invitations, stationery, gift wrap, and more. At PAPYRUS, the products are carefully curated to reflect a passion for fine art and commitment to only the finest quality materials. From a card that expresses exactly what you have in mind to gorgeous gift-wrap that is perfect for the occasion, PAPYRUS has something for everyone.

Plus, you can still visit Santa!

Santa`s Lantern Cottage is located just outside the Food Court. Santa has his own special house at City Creek Center. We build it for him every year so that he will have a comfortable escape from the North Pole. Santa`s Lantern Cottage is heated and even has radiant heating in the floor.

Shop and dine instead of waiting in line! Guests can check in with Santa`s elves and be placed in a virtual line until it is time to visit Santa. We will text you when it is time to see Santa. Visits with Santa are always free.

America First Credit Union 50% off photo package when members use their America First Credit Union debit or credit card.

For more information, visit shopcitycreekcenter.com