Several lanes of northbound I-15 blocked in American Fork as crews clean up coal spill

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Several lanes of northbound I-15 are closed at Pioneer Crossing in American Fork due to a coal spill.

UDOT first tweeted about the incident at 8:47 a.m., and as of 9:15 traffic cameras showed all northbound lanes blocked as clean-up crews work to remove the coal.

A short time later traffic appeared to be moving by in one lane or the road shoulder.

Utah Highway Patrol said the coal fell from a passing truck, but no further details were immediately available.

