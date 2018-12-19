Recipe: Quick and Easy Appetizers with Chef Eric Westover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Eric Westover from Huckleberry Grill stopped by ahead of Christmas to show us some quick and easy appetizers.

Crab Deviled Egg

Ingredients:

2Doz Eggs

6oz Canned Crab Claw Meat

½ Small Yellow Onion

Smoked Paprika

2 Avocados

Salt and Pepper

Mustard as needed

Mayonnaise as needed

Directions:

Bring Water to a rolling boil and place eggs in it. Cook for 5 minutes then turn off heat. Cook another 5 minutes then remove eggs and shock in ice water.

Fine Dice yellow onion. Cut eggs in half and remove yolks. Mix yolks, crab meat, onion dice, mustard and mayonnaise in a bowl and season to taste.

Pipe or spoon yolk mixture into egg white halves. Sprinkle with smoked paprika and place a very thin slice of avocado on top.

Prosciutto canapé

Ingredients:

1 loaf sliced White Bread

12-16 slices of Prosciutto

1 small package Arugula

½ Red Onion

¼ cup Walnuts

1 bottle Balsamic Vinegar

2 Tbsp Honey

Salt & Pepper as needed

Directions:

Cut the crust off of the slices of bread, cut in half diagonally to make triangular shape. Brush bread with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper then toast in oven on sheet pan until just slightly golden brown

Reduce balsamic by 1/2 of its volume and add honey then pour back into bottle.

Place 2-3 arugula leaves on toast points, cut prosciutto in half and wad into a loose ball, place on top or arugula. Shave red onion very thin on a mandolin or cut into small strips and place 2-3 on top of prosciutto. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and sprinkle with finely minced walnuts.

Sweet and Spicy Shrimp

Ingredients:

1cup honey

½ cup water

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 lb cooked shrimp

Directions:

Place honey, water and cayenne in a small sauce pan and whisk together. Heat until honey begins to bubble. Pour into a small serving dish and serve with cooked shrimp.

Find Chef Eric at www.huckleberrygrill.com.