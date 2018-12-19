Recipe: Quick and Easy Appetizers with Chef Eric Westover

Chef Eric Westover from Huckleberry Grill stopped by ahead of Christmas to show us some quick and easy appetizers.
Crab Deviled Egg
Ingredients:
2Doz Eggs
6oz Canned Crab Claw Meat
½ Small Yellow Onion
Smoked Paprika
2 Avocados
Salt and Pepper
Mustard as needed
Mayonnaise as needed
Directions:
Bring Water to a rolling boil and place eggs in it. Cook for 5 minutes then turn off heat. Cook another 5 minutes then remove eggs and shock in ice water.
Fine Dice yellow onion. Cut eggs in half and remove yolks. Mix yolks, crab meat, onion dice, mustard and mayonnaise in a bowl and season to taste.
Pipe or spoon yolk mixture into egg white halves. Sprinkle with smoked paprika and place a very thin slice of avocado on top.
Prosciutto canapé
Ingredients:
1 loaf sliced White Bread
12-16 slices of Prosciutto
1 small package Arugula
½ Red Onion
¼ cup Walnuts
1 bottle Balsamic Vinegar
2 Tbsp Honey
Salt & Pepper as needed
Directions:
Cut the crust off of the slices of bread, cut in half diagonally to make triangular shape. Brush bread with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper then toast in oven on sheet pan until just slightly golden brown
Reduce balsamic by 1/2 of its volume and add honey then pour back into bottle.
Place 2-3 arugula leaves on toast points, cut prosciutto in half and wad into a loose ball, place on top or arugula. Shave red onion very thin on a mandolin or cut into small strips and place 2-3 on top of prosciutto. Drizzle with balsamic reduction and sprinkle with finely minced walnuts.
Sweet and Spicy Shrimp
Ingredients:
1cup honey
½ cup water
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 lb cooked shrimp
Directions:
Place honey, water and cayenne in a small sauce pan and whisk together. Heat until honey begins to bubble. Pour into a small serving dish and serve with cooked shrimp.
Find Chef Eric at www.huckleberrygrill.com.