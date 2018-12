× Power restored after outage affects more than 2,200 customers in Gunnison area

GUNNISON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power has restored electricity after an outage affected more than 2,200 customers in the Gunnison area Wednesday afternoon.

According to RMP, the outage affected 2,243 customers in the 84622, 84642, 84621, 84634, 84643, 84630, 84665 ZIP codes.

