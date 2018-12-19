× Police say death of woman found in South Jordan no longer considered ‘suspicious’

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police said Wednesday the death of a woman found in a South Jordan field is no longer being investigated as suspicious.

After further investigation, the South Jordan Police Department confirmed in a press release that there were no signs of trauma or “anything else suspicious” found on the body of 26-year-old Kelsey Stone.

The Unified Police Department reported Stone missing on Tuesday.

Stone’s body was later found by a South Jordan City employee in a development area the same day.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will not release the cause of Stone’s death for several months, according to the press release.