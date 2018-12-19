Police release dramatic 911 calls revealing details of Ogden Canyon rockfall that left man in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — 911 calls have been released in a rock versus vehicle accident that left one man in the hospital in critical condition.

“911 what is the city and address of your emergency?"

"I’m at the Dam spillway,” one caller can be heard saying to police dispatchers.

“A boulder has gone through a windshield and injured a man severely,” said another caller.

“Is he conscious right now?” a police dispatcher can be heard asking the woman on the other end of one of the calls.

“Conscious, but he doesn’t have any idea… there’s a big laceration behind his ear,” a flustered woman answers.

These are pieces of the dramatic 911 calls which map out the moment that a Saturday drive took a turn for the worse.

“He’s hurt very, very bad,” the woman continued.

A man and his wife were on their way home from a day of skiing Saturday when the unexpected happened.

“A boulder came off the wall and hurt my husband really bad,” the wife explained to dispatchers.

The boulder had fallen off of the rock face just above the couple as they were driving on State Route 158 near the Pine View Reservoir Dam spillway — it came crashing through the windshield.

“Big boulder just fell off of a rock wall and hit a truck,” the second caller tells 911.

“I mean it is a boulder in the back of my [truck]… it went through the front window,” the wife continued in her call to police. “He passed out and I couldn’t get the truck to stop so it ran into the wall.”

The wife, who was in the passenger seat, came away with just scratches while her husband suffered critical injuries.

“I’s probably at least a 200 pound boulder,” a caller explained to police dispatch. “It’s a couple of feet across by probably 18 inches wide and deep.”

The driver can be heard in the background of the calls moaning in pain, while those around him, try to keep him calm.

“Just try to hold still okay? Just try to hold still,” a person can be heard talking to the injured man in the background of a call.

The man is still in the hospital. His family has set up a GoFundMe page.