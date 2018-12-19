How you can become an “influencer marketer”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Influence marketing is a way to advertise a specific product, service, event, etc. through a public figure with a specific demographic audience.

Maddy Mink, an influencer coach, spent six months building her following and was able to build a full clientele of personal training clients in her first year in business. And, she made over six figures in her first year!

She says anyone can become an influencer, but you must be passionate about sharing your gift and influencing people.

To find Maddy, visit her website: maddymink.com or find her on Instagram: @ Minky and Facebook: Maddy Mink.