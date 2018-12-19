Fun, festive and free holiday entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob Ferre, a game show host and entertainer, joined us with some activities you can do with your friends and families over the holidays. Get yourself out of the house and off your phones and have fun.

Rob recommends Carole Sing-a-Longs, Candy Windows downtown and Frosty's Winter Wonderland.

There are also tree lights across the valley including the Memorial Mortuaries Park in Holladay. On Christmas Eve there will be cocoa and marshmallows from 6-9 p.m.

For kids -- you can't beat the Harry Potter kiosk at the Shops at South Town. And celebrate Noon Year's Eve at Provo Beach.

And you'll find Rob's Funtastical Christmas music on Spotify. You can also find more from him on his website: robferre.com.