Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Juliann Caramels has multiple flavors of caramel sauce including: original, coconut, peanut butter and sea salt.

They also offer more than 40 different flavors of caramels that can be melted and everything is homemade and locally sourced.

Rowena Montoya, the owner and founder of Juliann Caramels joined us with a simple recipe that kids can participate in.

Caramel Apple Nachos

Apples (your choice but Honeycrisp is recommended)

1 jar of JulieAnn caramel sauce

Choice of toppings such as coconut flakes, chocolate chips, granola, dried blueberries etc.

Slice the apples

Drizzle warm caramel over apples

Simply add toppings

You can find more at: julieanncaramels.com.