Juliann Caramels has multiple flavors of caramel sauce including: original, coconut, peanut butter and sea salt.
They also offer more than 40 different flavors of caramels that can be melted and everything is homemade and locally sourced.
Rowena Montoya, the owner and founder of Juliann Caramels joined us with a simple recipe that kids can participate in.
Caramel Apple Nachos
- Apples (your choice but Honeycrisp is recommended)
- 1 jar of JulieAnn caramel sauce
- Choice of toppings such as coconut flakes, chocolate chips, granola, dried blueberries etc.
Slice the apples
Drizzle warm caramel over apples
Simply add toppings
You can find more at: julieanncaramels.com.