× 62-year-old skateboarding from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas to mobilize people to fight climate change

ST. GEORGE, Utah — To draw attention to the issue of climate change, 62-year-old Laughlin Artz is skateboarding the 400 miles from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas to spread awareness for his “2020 or Bust” campaign to reduce carbon emissions, St. George News reports.

Sporting a bright red 2020 or Bust shirt, padded clothing and a skateboard, Artz and his three companions left Salt Lake City Nov. 19 and are scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas by Christmas day. The group travels around 14 miles per day and made it to St. George on Tuesday, stopping for repairs and to plan the next leg of their trip.

Artz is skateboarding all 400 miles, while his companions Sheri Focke, Tom Carson and Mary Tessmann take turns joining him on the trail riding bikes or skateboards and driving a support van.

Artz decided to take up skateboarding again only two months ago. The journey has been rewarding, he said, but at times treacherous, facing snow, rough terrain, falls and close calls with traffic.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.