× 13-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 13-year-old boy was taken to a hospital to be evaluated after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in West Valley City Wednesday morning.

Lt. Katz with West Valley City Police said they were called to the area of 3785 South and 6400 West around 6:48 a.m.

Katz said a 13-year-old boy was struck by a car and he said he believes the boy was on his way to school when the crash occurred.

The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph and there were no indications of excessive speed or impairment on the part of the driver.

Katz said there is both a school crosswalk and an unmarked crosswalk (intersections in Utah without pedestrian signals are considered unmarked crosswalks) in the area, but they are still working to determine if the boy was using a crosswalk when he was hit.

Katz said the child was conscious and alert when crews arrived, and he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.