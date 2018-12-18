Utah coffee shop sends love, caffeine to troops deployed overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alpha Coffee has only been stationed in Cottonwood Heights for a little over a year, but since they opened their doors their mission has been the same: Serve others and give back.

Using good old-fashioned customer service and the caffeine addiction of others, Alpha Coffee has been able to send over 15,000 bags of coffee beans to troops overseas.

The owner of the coffee shop, Carl Churchill, is a war veteran, and when he moved to Utah he felt he needed to give back.

“Every time I got deployed I drank terrible coffee and a lot of it: We wanted to change that,” Churchill said.

Right now with the holidays, the shop has double timed their shipments overseas and so far has sent 1,000 bags of coffee. That number is expected to rise through the holidays.

If you’d like to get a behind the scenes look at how the shop operates and what makes them different than others around Utah, watch the news story above.