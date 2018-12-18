Two in custody, two at-large after police pursuit in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — Police in Heber City are looking for two persons of interest after a police pursuit ended in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Det. Tammy Thacker of Heber PD stated their department has begun increased patrols in certain areas in response to recent auto thefts and auto burglaries.

An officer on patrol attempted a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. when the driver of a small passenger car failed to stop at a stop sign.

The driver did not stop, and the officer pursued. The driver ultimately crashed the vehicle.

Two people were taken into custody and two more fled the scene.

Police did not release the names of those taken into custody but said they are seeking two persons of interest: Cole Morgan Watanuki and Michael Lopez.

Anyone with information about the location of either person should call Heber PD at 435-657-7910. Police provided two photos in connection with that search, which are available below.