Tooele police have thousands of pieces of unclaimed property, say it’s owner’s last chance to claim what’s theirs

TOOELE, Utah -- The Tooele Police Department said they have hordes of unclaimed property in their possession, and some of it could belong to you.

"It’s hard for us to reach out to the general public if we don’t do this and say, 'Hey, look at this list and see if anything is yours,"' said Sgt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele Police Department.

Officers said once a year, they clean out their evidence cage of items they no longer need, such as found property, unclaimed stolen property and past evidence.

"People call and they’ll say, 'Hey, there’s a sword in my front yard. Can you please come get it,'" Hansen said. "You'd be amazed at what people call and bring in and want us to come pick up."

They have everything from bikes and tools to items like CDs and candy wrappers.

"Because we don’t own those things, we still have to put them on the list," Hansen said, "and advise the public in case it belongs to somebody."

If you think any of these items may be yours, you have until January 4, 2019 to contact the department with a detailed description of the item(s).

"Some type of distinguishing mark or a certain boot size," explained Hansen.

After Jan. 4, they will either be utilized by local businesses, or in certain cases, destroyed.

"Generally that’s what we do with our weapons," said Hansen. "We just have them destroyed so that they’re not out on our streets for anybody."

You can find the 33 pages list of over 1,500 items at in the police's possession here.