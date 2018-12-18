SLC International Airport releases list of new stores coming in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport has released its list of selections for retail, news and gift stores that will be open as the airport completes its first phase of redevelopment in 2020.

“Our team went through an extensive selection process to get the right combination of local, regional and national brands for those traveling through SLC,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports, in a news release. “We are thrilled with the outcome and I think our passengers will be excited with the combination of dynamic shops opening in 2020.”

See the list below:

Concourse A / Terminal

CNBC

Central Pointe Market

Coach

Deseret News

Dufry Duty Free

Frye

Hip & Humble

iStore

Johnston & Murphy

KSL TV / King's English

Land Speed Depot

MAC

No Boundaries

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Something Silver

Tech on the Go / Wicked

Trip Advisor / King's English

Tumi

Visit Salt Lake

XpresSpa

Concourse B

Liberty Park Market with Hip & Humble

InMotion

Maverik

The Salt Lake Tribune

Tumi

Utah!

XpresSpa

Pre-Security

Hudson News

Maverik

According to SLC airport officials, the first phase of the airport redevelopment project will include the central terminal, the west end of two concourses and a parking garage. The second phase, slated for completion in 2024, will include the east end of two concourses.