SLC International Airport releases list of new stores coming in 2020

“Our team went through an extensive selection process to get the right combination of local, regional and national brands for those traveling through SLC,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports, in a news release. “We are thrilled with the outcome and I think our passengers will be excited with the combination of dynamic shops opening in 2020.”
See the list below:
Concourse A / Terminal
- CNBC
- Central Pointe Market
- Coach
- Deseret News
- Dufry Duty Free
- Frye
- Hip & Humble
- iStore
- Johnston & Murphy
- KSL TV / King's English
- Land Speed Depot
- MAC
- No Boundaries
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Something Silver
- Tech on the Go / Wicked
- Trip Advisor / King's English
- Tumi
- Visit Salt Lake
- XpresSpa
Concourse B
- Liberty Park Market with Hip & Humble
- InMotion
- Maverik
- The Salt Lake Tribune
- Tumi
- Utah!
- XpresSpa
Pre-Security
- Hudson News
- Maverik
According to SLC airport officials, the first phase of the airport redevelopment project will include the central terminal, the west end of two concourses and a parking garage. The second phase, slated for completion in 2024, will include the east end of two concourses.