‘Reach Out Utah’ Blood Drive going on now

Donors of all blood types are being asked to take part in the Reach Out Utah blood drive going on until 6:00 p.m. today (Tuesday, December 18) at the Red Cross Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center located at 6616 South 900 East in Murray.

People who give are receiving a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. There are also snacks.

Amanda Jones talked to the family of a blood recipient at the event. Noah's sister Sarah was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. She's going through chemo, but that is killing her red blood cells (which carry oxygen throughout the body). She's had 16 blood transfusions and is only halfway through treatment. So blood truly is helping to save her life. Sarah is a new mom and her baby girl is healthy! Sarah's dad Darren says he's grateful to the Red Cross for helping his daughter. He's been donating blood for several years, but this is the first time his family is directly benefitting from blood donors.

Blood is needed now to ensure that patients don't have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Medical treatments and emergencies that require blood don't stop for the holidays. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross delivers blood to 41 hospitals in Utah.

You can make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).